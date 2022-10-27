Search

27 Oct 2022

One in 10 dentists no longer offering NHS treatments, FOI finds

One in 10 dentists no longer offering NHS treatments, FOI finds

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 2:51 PM

One in 10 dentists in Scotland have stopped carrying out NHS treatments since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been revealed.

A freedom of information (FOI) request from the Scottish Liberal Democrats showed that compared to 2019/2020, 404 fewer dentists have been recorded as having performed NHS activity this year.

Some 3,407 dentists offered NHS treatment in 2019/2020, with that number dropping by just under 100 to 3,308 the following year.

By 2021/22, the figure had further decreased to 3,262, before reaching 3,003 in April to July of this year.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton raised the issue at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, stating it is “getting harder and harder” to access NHS treatment at practices amid what he called a “dentistry crisis”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “It’s been getting harder and harder to see a dentist on the NHS, even if you’re registered with a practice.

“We found people turning to DIY dentistry in pain and desperation.”

Citing the FOI request, the Scottish Lib Dem leader said: “Dentists have been warning the First Minister that Government funding no longer covers the costs. They say ministers have their heads in the sand.

“The dead hand of ministerial disinterest is at large once again.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton also criticised a further FOI request from the party which revealed that an advisory group to consider long-term reform of the dentistry sector has not yet been set up, despite being announced in March.

A response from the Scottish Government to the party, dated September 20, said: “The Dental Advisory Group is currently in the process of being set up. The membership of the group has not been confirmed and no meetings have taken place.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton told the chamber: “The centrepiece of the Scottish Government’s response to this crisis six months ago was the creation of a dental advisory group, but it still doesn’t have any members and it still hasn’t met.

“This is the group that wasn’t there. So can I ask the First Minister, when will it meet and what does she have to say to those patients who are waiting in pain?”

Nicola Sturgeon said her Government will “continue to work with and support NHS dentistry”.

“We have a record number of people registered with an NHS dentist in Scotland – more than 95% of the population are registered,” she said.

“We also see continued recovery in the numbers of people accessing NHS dentistry and getting dental examinations.

“So the statistics show that examination appointments have been increasing – an increase of 80% in examination appointments per month on average, compared with the period January to March this year, which reflects the impact of infection controls being reduced and also the re-introduction of payments linked to seeing and treating patients, and we will continue to invest in NHS dentistry.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media