27 Oct 2022

Fireworks misuse campaign advises young people on keeping safe

Fireworks misuse campaign advises young people on keeping safe

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 4:25 PM

A youth charity is aiming to educate young people across Scotland on the importance of keeping safe around fireworks.

Ahead of Bonfire Night, Fearless – the youth programme from Crimestoppers – joined members of Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service as it launched its annual fireworks misuse campaign at Castlebrae Community Campus in Edinburgh on Thursday.

SNP MSP Ash Regan joined them in her role at the time of community safety minister – just hours before she resigned over the Scottish Government’s controversial gender recognition reforms.

The campaign launch comes after legislation was passed in Holyrood restricting the sale and use of fireworks in a bid to reduce “the harm, the distress and the injury” that can be caused.

The changes to the Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Bill mean fireworks are only allowed to be bought and used by members of the public at certain times of the year.

It is now also a criminal offence for anyone to supply fireworks or other pyrotechnics to anyone under the age of 18.

Ms Regan welcomed the awareness the campaign will raise, both on the changes to the law and the safety precautions young people can take.

“In the wrong hands, fireworks can cause serious, life-changing injuries, or even prove to be deadly,” she said.

She said the new powers preventing the supply of fireworks to under-18s is an “important step” that will “bring greater public safety” across the country.

“It is important that we keep our communities safe,” she said. “I welcome the important work being carried out by organisations to help prevent disorder, damage and unnecessary disturbance to people and animals over the Bonfire Night period.”

Fearless has created a podcast on safety around fireworks for use in schools, and will be using social media platforms to provide information to young people.

It is also encouraging young people to get in contact anonymously if they know or suspect anyone involved in fireworks misuse or deliberate fire-raising.

Lyndsay McDade, Fearless’s national youth projects co-ordinator, said: “It’s incredibly important that young people keep themselves safe and know the dangers of fireworks.

“The period around Bonfire Night can be a time of much anxiety and fear for some people as a direct result of fireworks misuse and instances of anti-social behaviour.

“Our campaign really focuses on reminding young people that they can play their part in reducing that fear by behaving responsibly, considering others, and speaking up anonymously at fearless.org if they know or suspect who is responsible.”

