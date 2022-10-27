Search

27 Oct 2022

Supporters of gender recognition reform stage demo as MSPs debate legislation

Supporters of gender recognition reform stage demo as MSPs debate legislation

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 4:55 PM

Supporters of gender recognition reform held a demonstration outside the Scottish Parliament before MSPs began debating legislation on the issue.

The protest – organised by Scottish Trans, part of the Equality Network – urged MSPs to back the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill going through Parliament.

However a small number of opposing protesters, some of whom were from the Scottish Family Party, held their own demonstration on the grounds outside the building.

They held up signs saying “A man can’t become a woman. Simple”, which supporters of the Bill sought to cover up with their own signs and flags.

Mat Wilkie, a volunteer with Scottish Trans, told the PA news agency: “It’s really exciting that this Bill is here in Parliament today, it’s something we have been working on for a while.

“It’s going to be absolutely wonderful when we get this Bill passed.

“When the Bill has been being developed, there’s been quite a lot of anger towards trans people like me.

“There’s been a lot of transphobia and a lot of people who are sort of bullying the community – it’s felt a little like a schoolyard at times with people calling us names or spreading lies about us.

“And that’s been quite hard at times to cope with.”

He said he intends to get a gender recognition certificate when the law is passed, as he feels the current process is cumbersome and intrusive.

He added: “I’ve got a fiance and when I finally set a date to get married it means that when I turn up on my wedding day I won’t have a birth certificate that says I’m female and I won’t need to worry about that.”

Green MSP Maggie Chapman, a supporter of the Bill, said the legislation is a small but “crucial” step on the road to trans equality.

After the Bill is passed, she argued, other changes should be made around legal recognition for non-binary people.

She said: “This Bill still retains the gender binary in law and we know that’s not the experience of people’s lived lives.

“So non-binary legal recognition is really, really important.

“Trans people have always been with us, they always will be with us, this is an administrative process that means people’s identity documents reflect who they are. That’s it.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media