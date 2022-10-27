Search

27 Oct 2022

Illegal cigarettes and tobacco worth more than £90,000 seized from property

27 Oct 2022 8:55 PM

Thousands of pounds worth of illegal tobacco goods were found during a police search at a property in Glasgow.

Officers seized more than 211,000 illicit cigarettes and 4.6kg of hand rolling tobacco from the address in the Govanhill area of the city on Tuesday.

Police found the products after executing a search warrant with officers from Glasgow City Council Trading Standards.

Rolling tobacco and cigarettes are considered illegal if they have no legal market in the UK, or, if they do, have been smuggled in without duty being paid.

Police Sergeant Lynn Donnelly, of Gorbals Police Office, said: “We work closely with our partners to deter such criminality.

“I would encourage anyone with information about illegal cigarettes or tobacco within the local community to contact Glasgow City Council Trading Standards, Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.”

Gary Walker, GCC’s head of community safety and regulatory services, said: “The trade in illicit cigarettes and tobacco is concerning because it harms legitimate businesses which serve our communities and reduces the amount of tax coming in to fund vital public services.

“There is also an additional health risk to smokers as there are no guarantees about what the products contain.”

