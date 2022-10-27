Search

28 Oct 2022

Lib Dems to call for empowerment of local authorities at conference

Lib Dems to call for empowerment of local authorities at conference

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Oct 2022 1:01 AM

The leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats has accused the Scottish Government of “central government bureaucratic takeovers”, as his party looks to call for the empowerment of local authorities.

Alex Cole-Hamilton made the comments ahead of his party’s conference in Hamilton this weekend.

Delegates will vote on a series of proposals looking to strengthen the powers made available to local governments.

These include halting the removal of community care and social work from council control, giving councils the full power to set their own level of local domestic and business taxes, and working with Cosla to provide a new suite of powers over things such as economic strategy, energy, transport, town planning and affordable housing.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Earlier this year, we made leaps and bounds in the council elections, increasing our councillors by almost a third and making significant gains across Scotland, including South Lanarkshire.

“I believe that Scottish Liberal Democrats have something to offer to people in every corner of Scotland. Once people have seen the service they get with a Liberal Democrat councillor or MSP, they vote for us in droves.

“Part of the reason for that is that we believe in local communities and giving local people more control over their own lives.

“Over the last decade, the SNP have delivered huge cuts to local authority budgets and are threatening central government bureaucratic takeovers of services like health and social care, taking power out of the hands of local authorities and the people who rely on these services day-in, day-out.

“That’s why this weekend conference will be asked to back a motion calling for local government to be properly funded and put an end to central government power-grabs.

“This weekend, we will show that when you elect a Lib Dem, you get someone who will stay up late thinking about how to fix the problems on your street.

“When you elect a Lib Dem, you get a strong voice who will stand up for your area.”

