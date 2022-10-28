Woman, 90, injured in crash with car driven by another 90-year-old

A woman, 90, is in a life-threatening condition in hospital after she was hit by a car driven by another 90-year-old woman.
Police said the pedestrian was struck by a Suzuki Splash car on Union Street, Greenock, Inverclyde, at around 11.05am on Thursday.
She was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where medical staff describe her condition as life-threatening.
The 90-year-old driving the car was not injured.
Police are appealing for information about the incident and are keen to hear from anyone who has captured the incident on CCTV or has dashcam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 1082 of October 27.
