Firefighters tackle blaze at farm amid reports of explosions

Fire crews have battled flames through the night and remain at the scene of a blaze at a farm in Angus.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received calls at around 5.50pm on Thursday about a fire at Myreside Farm in Inverkeilor, near Arbroath.
Nearby residents heard explosions, according to the BBC.
Four fire engines attended the incident and crews remained on the scene on Friday morning.
There are no reported casualties.
The SFRS said: “We were alerted at 5.48pm on Thursday October 27 to reports of a fire well alight at a farm in Angus.
“Operations control mobilised four fire appliances to the scene. Crews remain in attendance.
“There are no reported casualties.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a fire at a premises in Inverkeilor at around 6.05pm on Thursday. Officers attended to assist.”
