Covid-19 infections rise in Scotland, figures show

The percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland increased last week, according to the latest figures.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows 159,200 people, or 3.02% of the population in Scotland in private households, had the virus in the week ending October 17.

This was up from 144,400 people, about 2.74% of the population, in the week to October 10.

This equates to around one in 35 people in Scotland for both weeks.

The latest data from our #COVID19 Infection Survey show in the week ending 17 October 2022: the trend was uncertain in England, infections decreased in Wales, infections increased in Northern Ireland and Scotland

Kara Steel, ONS senior statistician for the Covid-19 Infection Survey, said: “Today’s data show a mixed picture. Though infections appear to have slowed in England and are now declining in Wales, they are increasing in both Northern Ireland and Scotland.

“Infections are highest in those aged 50 and over in England, though there has been an increase in secondary school aged children.

“It remains too early to say from the data whether we are seeing a turning point in the level of infections – which remain high across the countries.”

In England around one in 30 people were estimated to have Covid-19 in the week ending October 17, while in Wales and Northern Ireland the figure was around one in 35.