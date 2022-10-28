Third sector staff threaten walkouts in bid for fair pay deal

Staff at third sector organisations could strike unless the Scottish Government provides an urgent cash injection for pay increases, ministers have been warned.

Unison Scotland has written to ministers – including Deputy First Minister John Swinney and Health and Social Care Secretary Humza Yousaf – to demand pay rises equal to the local government counterparts.

Strike ballots have been taking place across Scotland, with staff at two organisations – Capability Scotland and Glasgow Women’s Aid – both voting overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action.

Peter Hunter, Unison Scotland regional manager, said it is just the “tip of the iceberg” as he warned more third sector organisations will follow.

In its letter to ministers on behalf of Glasgow Women’s Aid, the union said: “These workers support women, children and young people who are experiencing domestic abuse, yet this sector is being neglected.”

Unison, Scotland’s largest trade union, warned staff are leaving the vital social care sector to seek better pay elsewhere.

Employers at Capability Scotland, which supports disabled children and adults, have had to apply for the limited cash local authorities allocate to fund care in their areas.

Mr Hunter added: “The sector is in crisis with staff leaving in droves in search of employment with better pay and working conditions. There are also thousands of people awaiting the care they deserve who continue to suffer as the workforce diminishes.

“Many third sector organisations, like Capability Scotland and Glasgow Women’s Aid, are reliant on the limited funds local authorities allocate to fund care in their areas – funding which has long been inadequate.

“This means third sector workers find themselves in a tussle between their employer, local councils and the Scottish Government. These workers deserve better and, at the very least, the same pay as their counterparts in local government.

“These ballot results are just the tip of the iceberg and a wave of strikes could follow unless the Scottish Government deliver fair work and funding to the third sector as a matter of urgency.”