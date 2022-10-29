Woman taken to hospital after road crash in Highlands

Police are appealing for information after a serious road crash in the Highlands.

Two cars were involved in the incident at the Granish junction of the A9 near Aviemore on Friday at about 8.45pm.

A 33-year-old woman was driving a Vauxhall Astra when it collided with a Mercedes A-class, driven by a 21-year-old woman.

A 67-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Mercedes, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness to be treated for her injuries.

Sergeant Brian McEwen, of the road policing unit at Perth, appealed for witnesses to get in touch.

He said: “Our enquiries are ongoing into the cause of this crash and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision take place to contact us.

“We are also keen to obtain any dash-cam from motorists driving on the road around the time of the crash.

“Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 with reference 3780 of October 28.”