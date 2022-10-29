SNP MSP calls on Chancellor to scrap VAT on defibrillators

An SNP MSP has called for the Chancellor to follow the Irish government and scrap VAT on defibrillators.

The call from Jenni Minto comes after the Republic of Ireland’s minister for finance announced as part of his budget plans last month that the equipment will be exempt from VAT from the start of next year.

The move was backed by the Irish Heart Foundation, who said the increased accessibility to such equipment would help to save lives.

Ms Minto, the MSP for Argyll and Bute, has been campaigning for the tax to be scrapped in the UK.

Defibrillators, which are used to restart the hearts of people in cardiac arrest, are currently subject to a 20% tax.

Although the VAT does not apply to local authorities and charities who purchase defibrillators, Scottish ministers have expressed concern that the cost could deter individuals, businesses or community groups from buying the potentially life-saving equipment.

Earlier this year, following a debate on the matter led by Ms Minto in the Scottish Parliament, former chancellor Rishi Sunak received a letter from Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and public health minister Maree Todd calling for him remove VAT from all defibrillator purchases.

The pair said in the letter that the health benefits of having more defibrillators available “vastly outweighs” any loss of tax revenue.

Ms Minto has called on current Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to take similar action to the Irish government, warning him that he “cannot put a price on life”.

She said: “Jeremy Hunt cannot put a price on life. Defibrillators are a vital piece of equipment and are literally the difference between life and death.

“Scrapping the VAT on defibs make it cheaper for businesses and charities who are not already exempt to purchase one, which will be vital for anyone nearby who suffers a cardiac arrest.

“Every second counts when someone suffers a cardiac arrest so making defibs cheaper will allow a more effective defibrillator network to be built and increase the chances of someone surviving.

“I am delighted that my campaign to have VAT on defibs scrapped has already been backed by the Scottish Government and I hope Jeremy Hunt listens to the calls and scraps the tax to help save lives.”