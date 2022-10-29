Search

29 Oct 2022

SNP MSP calls on Chancellor to scrap VAT on defibrillators

SNP MSP calls on Chancellor to scrap VAT on defibrillators

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Oct 2022 2:12 PM

An SNP MSP has called for the Chancellor to follow the Irish government and scrap VAT on defibrillators.

The call from Jenni Minto comes after the Republic of Ireland’s minister for finance announced as part of his budget plans last month that the equipment will be exempt from VAT from the start of next year.

The move was backed by the Irish Heart Foundation, who said the increased accessibility to such equipment would help to save lives.

Ms Minto, the MSP for Argyll and Bute, has been campaigning for the tax to be scrapped in the UK.

Defibrillators, which are used to restart the hearts of people in cardiac arrest, are currently subject to a 20% tax.

Although the VAT does not apply to local authorities and charities who purchase defibrillators, Scottish ministers have expressed concern that the cost could deter individuals, businesses or community groups from buying the potentially life-saving equipment.

Earlier this year, following a debate on the matter led by Ms Minto in the Scottish Parliament, former chancellor Rishi Sunak received a letter from Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and public health minister Maree Todd calling for him remove VAT from all defibrillator purchases.

The pair said in the letter that the health benefits of having more defibrillators available “vastly outweighs” any loss of tax revenue.

Ms Minto has called on current Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to take similar action to the Irish government, warning him that he “cannot put a price on life”.

She said: “Jeremy Hunt cannot put a price on life. Defibrillators are a vital piece of equipment and are literally the difference between life and death.

“Scrapping the VAT on defibs make it cheaper for businesses and charities who are not already exempt to purchase one, which will be vital for anyone nearby who suffers a cardiac arrest.

“Every second counts when someone suffers a cardiac arrest so making defibs cheaper will allow a more effective defibrillator network to be built and increase the chances of someone surviving.

“I am delighted that my campaign to have VAT on defibs scrapped has already been backed by the Scottish Government and I hope Jeremy Hunt listens to the calls and scraps the tax to help save lives.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media