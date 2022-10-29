Search

29 Oct 2022

Woman who died in Ayrshire crash named by police

29 Oct 2022 3:41 PM

Police have named a woman who died in a crash in Ayrshire.

Shona McKinlay, 46, from Dreghorn, died after a collision on the A70 near the Holmston Roundabout, Ayr, at around 5.55am on Friday.

Ms McKinlay was driving a Renault Kangoo van when it collided with a blue Audi TT car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 44-year-old female passenger of the van was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock for treatment following the incident.

The 23-year-old male driver of the Audi was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Both are said to have injuries which are “serious but not life-threatening”.

The road was closed for around 11 hours while officers investigated the scene.

Sergeant Stewart Taylor, of the Road Policing Unit in Irvine, said: “Our thoughts are with Shona’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are continuing with inquiries to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage from the area is asked to get in touch.

“You can pass on details to us by calling 101, quoting reference 0471 of October 28, 2022.”

