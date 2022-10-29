Search

29 Oct 2022

Families of men who died in police custody deliver letter to Bute House

Families of men who died in police custody deliver letter to Bute House

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Oct 2022 5:09 PM

The families of two men who died in police custody have delivered a letter to the First Minister’s residence in Edinburgh, as they requested a meeting with her and the Justice Secretary.

Allan Marshall and Sheku Bayoh both died in custody in 2015.

Mr Marshall, 30, was being held on remand at HMP Edinburgh in March 2015 when he suffered a cardiac arrest during a lengthy struggle with staff.

Later that year, in May, 31-year-old Mr Bayoh died after he was restrained by nine police officers in Kirkcaldy.

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) found that Mr Marshall’s death was “entirely preventable”, while Mr Bayoh’s is currently subject to a public inquiry.

The two families came together on Saturday to hold a remembrance vigil outside the First Minister’s Bute House residence, where Mr Marshall’s family announced that they have requested a review of his case by the Lord Advocate.

Demands were detailed in the families’ letter, including a meeting with Nicola Sturgeon and Justice Secretary Keith Brown to discuss concerns over the current system and the handling of both men’s cases.

Mr Bayoh’s family said that their vulnerability in the aftermath of his death was acknowledged, and called for the system to “look after the real victims – those who have lost their loved ones”.

The family of Mr Marshall called for FAIs to be abolished, writing that the system “does not serve the families, but only gives false hope”.

They issued a public appeal for other families affected by a death in custody to come forward and join the campaign.

Sharon Macfadyen, Mr Marshall’s aunt, said: “We have asked the Lord Advocate to review Allan’s case and we are confident of a positive outcome.

“We have always felt it is obvious to anyone who has seen the CCTV of the restraint what happened to Allan and why he died, so we are looking forward to hearing what the Crown has concluded after finally looking properly into all the evidence.

“Today is about standing with other families and saying no more. No other family should go through what we’ve been through for the last seven years.”

Ade Johnson, Mr Bayoh’s brother-in-law, said: “Let us not forget who the real victims are in this process for justice. They are the families that have lost their loved ones.”

The vigil coincided with remembrance events in London, and was organised by the United Families and Friends Campaign (UFFC), a UK-wide coalition of families affected by deaths in custody.

Ken Fero, of UFFC, said: “Public awareness of injustice after the killing of George Floyd has also raised the profile of the killings of people in the UK by police and prison officers.

“These deaths are just as brutal, just as harrowing, just as illegal. The only difference here is that families seldom get officers to trial as happened in the Floyd case.

“This UFFC initiative in Scotland highlights how Scottish families that have been impacted by state violence are coming together to demand justice and justice is not limited to the confines of the courts.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media