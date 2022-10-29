Search

30 Oct 2022

Brexit mitigation powers used for first time to protect Scots drinking water

Brexit mitigation powers used for first time to protect Scots drinking water

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Oct 2022 1:01 AM

Powers passed to help in dealing with the impact of Brexit are being used for the first time to ensure Scotland’s drinking water aligns with standards set by the European Union.

Passed by MSPs at Holyrood, the EU Continuity Act 2020 makes sure that Scotland is able to maintain and advance standards shared between Scots and EU law – despite the UK having exited the EU.

New regulations under the Act this week will comply with updated standards set by the World Health Organisation that limit emerging pollutants and endocrine-disrupting compounds.

Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson said: “Scotland’s drinking water is renowned for its excellent quality all over the world and we will be relentless in ensuring it stays this way and meets the highest of standards.

“These latest steps we are taking, to maintain those standards, are a prime example of our commitment to rejoin the EU and align with its policies.

“Through such action, we will continue to protect the health and wellbeing of people in Scotland and also ease the future process of Scotland’s return to the EU.

“This is in stark contrast to the approach being taken by the UK Government, intent on undermining retained EU law which will be hugely damaging to people and businesses in Scotland.

“We’re determined to continue to be an active and constructive participant on EU matters, which will ease the process of Scotland’s future return to the EU.”

