Ross calls for unity from Scottish Tories amid reports of leadership challenge

Douglas Ross has called for unity within the Scottish Conservatives following reports of internal challenges to his leadership.

The party leader has urged members making “anonymous briefings” to newspapers to discuss his future face to face, adding that such stories are causing disappointment for other MSPs.

Speaking to the Scotland on Sunday newspaper, Mr Ross said he still considers himself safe as Scottish Tory leader and denied suggestions that he is weak.

He told the paper: “There are always challenges leading a political party. I don’t think anyone can get away from that.

“But we’ve shown… in 2021 under my leadership we delivered the best ever election result we’ve had in Scotland since devolution.”

It comes amid reports that two separate groups of Scottish Conservative MSPs are looking to replace the Highlands and Islands MSP and Moray MP as leader.

Mr Ross has served as leader of the Scottish Tories since 2020, when he took over from Jackson Carlaw.

It had been suggested that Mr Carlaw’s resignation was the result of a “stitch-up” after concerns about the future of the Union.

Mr Ross has faced increasing pressure from within his party following a series of U-turns on his stance around events at Westminster, including repeated changes to his opinion on the conduct of former prime minister Boris Johnson and the mini-budget proposed during Liz Truss’s time in power.

But he dismissed the reports as “rumours”.

“I’d be very happy to speak to people face to face,” he said, “but so long as journalists keep writing anonymous sources up in stories then people will still be willing to give those comments.

“But I’ll always put my name to it and the comments I’m putting my name to is I’m determined to continue to challenge this failing SNP Government who have let Scotland down for 15 years.

“If you speak to the colleagues who aren’t making these anonymous briefings, there’s a number of MSPs who are really disappointed that that’s the story that gets focused on in the papers when the story should be what we’re doing with alternative legislation.

“There are so many other areas we are focusing on, putting forward a credible alternative to the SNP, who are out of ideas. They have no fresh plans or vision to deal with the challenges facing Scotland.”

The party leader also dismissed recent polling suggesting the Scottish Conservatives could lose all of their Westminster seats at the next general election, telling the paper that the figures could be recovered and that they only offer a “snapshot of people’s opinion”.

Mr Ross said party members must now unite behind both him and new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“We need to unite as a party, right across the country, and focus all our attention on delivering for people where we are in government and scrutinising for people where we are in opposition,” he said.