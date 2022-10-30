Search

30 Oct 2022

NHS staffing levels ‘crucial’ in tackling demand and backlog, expert warns

NHS staffing levels ‘crucial’ in tackling demand and backlog, expert warns

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Oct 2022 12:56 PM

Staffing levels are “crucial” in tackling problems in Scotland’s NHS, an expert has said.

Jillian Evans, head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian, warned that actions required to cope with increased demand depend on having the staff members to deliver appropriate care.

Dr Evans made the comments on BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, where she called for a “long-term plan” for the NHS workforce in addition to sustainable investment.

Asked if the ongoing NHS Scotland crisis is “in essence, a staffing crisis”, she replied: “A lot of it is.

“If I was to say that we need more beds in hospital to cope with increases in demand, then you have to staff those beds. You can’t just open the beds and expect staff to continue at the same level of care.

“Patient outcomes would be affected if you do that, we can’t do that lightly. So staffing really is crucial.”

Dr Evans highlighted that a reluctance to join the health profession could arise from ongoing “uncertainties” around pay and the decision of some to leave the sector.

“What we have often is an investment in our health services, which can sometimes be a little sporadic – sometimes it comes, sometimes it stops,” she said.

“What really would be great would be to have a long-term plan for our workforce and sustainable investment to make that happen.

“I think with that confidence and certainty, then it provides a much better, stable basis for staff to come and work in the NHS.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf echoed her sentiments, adding: “Staffing and workforce are absolutely critical.”

Appearing on the same programme, Mr Yousaf was asked how the Scottish Government intends to mitigate the impact of nurses leaving the profession amid a waiting time crisis and backlogs for NHS treatment.

He said: “The vacancies are far too high. So filling up a leaky bucket isn’t going to help, hence why there’s been so much focus from us on retention, and that’s why pay and terms and conditions are so important.

“We have the best-paid staff as you know, and I’ve said many times in your programme, here in Scotland.

“It’s also why I’ve offered a record pay deal. One that is the single biggest pay deal ever offered to NHS staff in a single year in the history of devolution.

“So we’ll do what we can around the workforce, but the bed capacity really is where so much of our focus is currently going.

“To try to even get a fraction of those 1,800 delayed discharges out of the system will free up much-needed bed capacity in our hospitals that are really feeling under pressure.”

He also warned that the past week has been “one of the most difficult” to have been faced by Scotland’s health boards.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media