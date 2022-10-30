Search

30 Oct 2022

Plaque unveiled in memory of firefighter who died in line of duty in 1978

30 Oct 2022 5:01 PM

A plaque has been unveiled in memory of a firefighter who died in the line of duty tackling a blaze at a hotel 44 years ago.

Alexander (Sandy) Drummond, a firefighter at Inveraray Fire Station, lost his life fighting the fire which badly damaged the Crinan Hotel in Argyll and Bute in October 1978.

A Fire Brigades Union (FBU) red plaque was unveiled at Inveraray Fire station on Saturday October 29, the 44th anniversary of the blaze.

The Red Plaque Scheme, which has been running since 2017, is an FBU initiative to commemorate firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said: “It is vital we remember firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty. Firefighters will always fight to make sure that happens.

“Every day firefighters go to work not knowing if they will come home or not.

“The tremendous bravery and sacrifice of those who lose their lives in the line of duty should always be commemorated and red plaques help make sure that that is the case.”

As well as serving as a firefighter, Mr Drummond was a former town and county councillor and magistrate, and was described as a “noted member of the community” in The Oban Times at the time of his death.

FBU regional treasurer Seona Hart, said: “Since 2017, the Red Plaque Scheme has created memorials for firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty, with each Red Plaque commemorating a moment in local history and offering a place of reflection for the community.

“Each Red Plaque is funded by the Firefighters 100 Lottery, a charitable initiative run by the Fire Brigades Union.

“Since the commencement of this scheme, Red Plaques remembering over fifty firefighters have been presented across the UK, with each plaque unveiled at a ceremony attended by serving firefighters, FBU representatives, community members, fire chiefs and the family, friends and former colleagues of fallen firefighters.”

