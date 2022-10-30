Four pensioners taken to hospital after crash

Four pensioners have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash.
The collision happened on the A78 at Skelmorlie in Ayrshire at around 2pm on Saturday.
The 74-year-old man driving one of the vehicles, a Vauxhall Grandland, and his 69-year-old female passenger were taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
Hospital staff describe their condition as serious but stable.
The 72-year-old woman driving the other vehicle, a Mercedes ML, and her 75-year-old female passenger were taken by ambulance to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.
Hospital staff describe the condition of the driver as stable, and the passenger as having serious injuries.
Police are appealing for information about the crash.
Sergeant Gordon Stewart, from the Divisional Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing into the cause of this crash and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision take place to contact us.
“We are also keen to obtain any dashcam from motorists driving on the road around the time of the crash. Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 with reference 1907 of 29 October.”
