Lib Dems confident of gains in UK and Scottish elections, says leader

The Scottish Liberal Democrats are “very confident of significant gains” in the next Westminster and Holyrood elections, the party’s leader has said.

Alex Cole-Hamilton told delegates at the party’s conference in Hamilton on Saturday that he aims to see at least 150 Lib Dem councillors elected in 2027, but he has set no target for the Scottish or UK-wide polls to be held before that.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Cole-Hamilton said he has not effectively given up on making gains in other elections, saying he feels campaigning for local votes over the next almost five years will result in success.

“If you look at the Westminster seats that we either hold or are targeting, you’ll see there is a mammoth amount of activity going into those seats,” he said.

“This is about lifting the vote organically across the country and getting those engine rooms of activity fired up.”

With activists out campaigning for the council elections, Mr Cole-Hamilton predicted the party will be “lifting our vote across the board”, adding: “I’m very confident of significant gains for both the Westminster and Scottish parliamentary elections on the way.”

The biggest gains at Holyrood, he said, would be in the regional list vote, where the party currently has no MSPs as all of its representatives are in local constituencies.

A recent YouGov poll for the Times suggested the Lib Dem vote in the next Holyrood election could be 8% on the regional list and 7% in local constituencies, both slightly higher than the returns at the ballot box last year.

But if the survey was to be borne out at a Westminster election, the party’s share of the vote would decline to 7%, compared to 9.5% in 2019.

Mr Cole-Hamilton refused to put a number on what he would regard as success at the forthcoming parliamentary elections, describing the situation in both as “fluid”.

He went on to insist he will still be the party’s leader by the time of the next council vote, saying he is having “the time of my life” in the top job.

In his conference speech on Saturday, Mr Cole-Hamilton said Scotland is in the “end game of the clash of nationalisms”.

Speaking to PA, he said the SNP and “the Tory Brexit nationalism” have “suffocated” Scottish politics.

“As we see that Tory slump and that decline the Tories have absolutely suffered in recent weeks, it removes one of the biggest recruiting sergeants for the SNP,” he said.

“We’ve been told by the SNP for years ‘it’s just Tory governments from here on in, you’ve got to vote for independence’.

“Once people start to move away from those two parties, I think there’s huge opportunities for us right across Scotland.”

Responding to Mr Cole-Hamilton, SNP MP Pete Wishart said: “People in Scotland haven’t forgotten the catastrophic damage the Lib Dems inflicted in coalition with the Tories – imposing devastating austerity cuts that continue to harm public services and hammer household incomes.

“While the Lib Dems have ditched their opposition to Brexit, and are itching to get back into bed with the Tories at Westminster, the SNP will continue to offer people in Scotland the opportunity of a fair and prosperous future in Europe as an independent country.”

The MP added that Scottish independence would allow the country to “escape Brexit and build a fairer future”.

Addressing the party’s conference for the first time since taking over as leader from Willie Rennie, Mr Cole-Hamilton announced a commission on male violence to be headed by his deputy and north east Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain.

Ms Chamberlain, a former police officer, will have free rein to appoint people to the commission, and a final report will be brought to a future conference in an effort to make it official party policy.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said he will also look to work with the Scottish Government and Police Scotland on the issue.

Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy said: “As usual, Alex Cole-Hamilton and the Liberal Democrats are all talk and no substance.

“Setting imaginary targets which are plucked out of thin air shows just how out of touch they are with the people of Scotland.

“Alex Cole-Hamilton was happy to cut a deal with the SNP at the last council elections and he’ll do the same again because he doesn’t have Scotland’s best interests at heart.

“Only the Scottish Conservatives will stand up to the SNP and focus on voters’ local priorities, rather than Nicola Sturgeon’s constitutional obsession.”