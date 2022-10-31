Search

31 Oct 2022

University mental health services overwhelmed, warns Labour

31 Oct 2022 1:25 AM

Mental health services in Scotland’s universities are “completely overwhelmed”, Scottish Labour has warned.

A freedom of information (FOI) request submitted by the party has revealed that across 10 universities, 14,920 students applied for help with their mental health in 2020/21.

Almost every university reported a sharp increase in the number of mental health support requests, the FOI found.

Based on the available data, the figures had almost tripled when compared to 10 years prior.

The University of Edinburgh reported an increase of 242% over the decade, while Edinburgh Napier University said it had seen a rise of 324%.

Labour has now urged the Scottish Government to “show the leadership needed and bring together universities and health boards” to deliver effective mental health services.

Mental health spokeswoman Carol Mochan said: “There is a full-blown mental health crisis unfolding in our universities, but support remains woeful.

“Too often students are being bounced from pillar to post when they need help, with services completely overwhelmed.

“This problem has been growing for years and the added stress of the pandemic risks creating a perfect storm.

“The SNP need to show the leadership needed and bring together universities and health boards to deliver the services students need, as well as delivering on their promise to support counselling in our universities.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

