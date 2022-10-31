Search

New campaign to help children boost their brain health for later life

Primary school pupils are to take part in a new initiative that aims to ensure their brains stay healthy throughout life.

The Scottish Government-backed scheme will encourage children to take steps that minimise the risk of diseases that can lead to dementia.

The My Amazing Brain programme is being led by the Brain Health Scotland initiative, which is hosted and supported by the charity Alzheimer Scotland.

Its key message is that it is never too early for people to start thinking about keeping their brains healthy.

The initiative will focus on five vital areas – healthy eating, rest and relaxation, staying active, spending time socialising and keeping brains injury-free.

Joanna Crispell, programme coordinator, said: “Research shows that up to 40% of dementia cases are linked to factors we can influence, such as obesity, physical activity and loneliness.

“This is about inspiring young people to find out what they can do to keep their brains in peak condition – and helping them set up good habits early in life.”

Recent research by Brain Health Scotland found that one in four adults are unable to name any action they can take to improve their brain health.

Organisers say the new education programme aims to empower young people with the knowledge they need to protect themselves against future disease.

Around 100 children from three Edinburgh primary schools are attending the launch of the Scotland-wide initiative at the National Museum of Scotland on Monday.

Professional rock climber Dave MacLeod, who is backing the campaign, is attending the launch event.

He said: “Brain health was once associated with older people, but we now know the value of raising awareness much earlier.

“Good sleep, nutrition, mental agility and protection from even mild injury all make a huge difference – whatever age we are.”

A range of free brain health teaching resources – aimed at eight to 12-year-olds – is now available to every school in the country.

The materials, which are aligned with the Curriculum for Excellence, can also be used by club leaders outside of school as well as parents.

