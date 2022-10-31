Fewer than third of eligible Scots claim Job Start Payment, suggests report

A benefit payment which helps young Scots with the cost of starting work is being claimed by less than a third of those who could be eligible for the cash, a report has estimated.

Only an estimated 29% of those who could be eligible for the Job Start Payment are claiming the cash, according to Scottish Government figures.

Those aged 16 to 24 who have been out of work can apply for a one-off payment to help with the costs of starting a new job, with those who have been in care also able to apply.

Eligible applicants can receive £267.65 – with this rising to £428.25 if they are the main carer for any children.

However, a report on take-up rates for Scottish benefits in 2021-22 showed while an estimated 87% of those eligible for the Scottish Child Payment were claiming the cash, only 29% of those believed to be eligible for the Job Start Payment were applying.

“This is the lowest take-up rate we have estimated of any Scottish benefit,” the report said.

It explained take-up may be low because of a lack of awareness about the scheme and the eligibility criteria – but also said that some otherwise eligible applications may be being rejected if people are unable to provide “suitable evidence of job offers”.

Take-up rates could be improved by raising awareness of the payment amongst young people and groups supporting them, as well by simplifying the application process and considering changes to the eligibility criteria, the report said.

It added that “work is already underway” to help with this “including making the application process easier and adjusting some of the eligibility criteria”.

Speaking about the report, social security minister Ben Macpherson said: “We are committed to making sure everyone gets the financial support they are entitled to and our benefit take-up strategy outlines how we are doing this.

“We actively work to encourage take-up of Scottish social security benefits by promoting our 12 benefits, collaborating with various organisations and removing barriers to access.”

Publishing estimated take-up rates for the Scottish benefits provides “valuable insights”, the minister added, saying the data would “help us to identify where we can do more”.

Mr Macpherson stated: “Our commitment to continuous improvement ensures we are making progress in breaking down the barriers to access, and in reducing stigma that may have previously led to people not accessing the benefits they are entitled to.

“For example, we have been working with supermarket retailers to promote Best Start Foods, we have shared over 42,000 leaflets about our five family payments and Child Disability Payment in NHS Scotland’s baby boxes, and we have included information on Scottish social security benefits in welcome packs supporting refugees.”

He added that “efforts to maximise incomes and support benefit take-up are even more important during the current cost of living crisis”.

Mr Macpherson stressed: “Our new cost of living website is a trusted one-stop shop for advice and information about financial support available in Scotland, including all our Scottish benefits.

“I would encourage everyone to use and share this website, to make sure people are accessing the financial support they are entitled to.”