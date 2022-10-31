Search

31 Oct 2022

Fewer than third of eligible Scots claim Job Start Payment, suggests report

Fewer than third of eligible Scots claim Job Start Payment, suggests report

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Oct 2022 12:25 PM

A benefit payment which helps young Scots with the cost of starting work is being claimed by less than a third of those who could be eligible for the cash, a report has estimated.

Only an estimated 29% of those who could be eligible for the Job Start Payment are claiming the cash, according to Scottish Government figures.

Those aged 16 to 24 who have been out of work can apply for a one-off payment to help with the costs of starting a new job, with those who have been in care also able to apply.

Eligible applicants can receive £267.65 – with this rising to £428.25 if they are the  main carer for any children.

However, a report on take-up rates for Scottish benefits in 2021-22 showed while an estimated 87% of those eligible for the Scottish Child Payment were claiming the cash, only 29% of those believed to be eligible for the Job Start Payment were applying.

“This is the lowest take-up rate we have estimated of any Scottish benefit,” the report said.

It explained take-up may be low because of a lack of awareness about the scheme and the eligibility criteria – but also said that some otherwise eligible applications may be being rejected if people are unable to provide “suitable evidence of job offers”.

Take-up rates could be improved by raising awareness of the payment amongst young people and groups supporting them, as well by simplifying the application process and considering changes to the eligibility criteria, the report said.

It added that “work is already underway” to help with this “including making the application process easier and adjusting some of the eligibility criteria”.

Speaking about the report, social security minister Ben Macpherson said: “We are committed to making sure everyone gets the financial support they are entitled to and our benefit take-up strategy outlines how we are doing this.

“We actively work to encourage take-up of Scottish social security benefits by promoting our 12 benefits, collaborating with various organisations and removing barriers to access.”

Publishing estimated take-up rates for the Scottish benefits provides “valuable insights”, the minister added, saying the data would “help us to identify where we can do more”.

Mr Macpherson stated: “Our commitment to continuous improvement ensures we are making progress in breaking down the barriers to access, and in reducing stigma that may have previously led to people not accessing the benefits they are entitled to.

“For example, we have been working with supermarket retailers to promote Best Start Foods, we have shared over 42,000 leaflets about our five family payments and Child Disability Payment in NHS Scotland’s baby boxes, and we have included information on Scottish social security benefits in welcome packs supporting refugees.”

He added that “efforts to maximise incomes and support benefit take-up are even more important during the current cost of living crisis”.

Mr Macpherson stressed: “Our new cost of living website is a trusted one-stop shop for advice and information about financial support available in Scotland, including all our Scottish benefits.

“I would encourage everyone to use and share this website, to make sure people are accessing the financial support they are entitled to.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media