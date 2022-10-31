Firefighters urged to reject 5% pay deal as ballot on industrial action opens

Firefighters are being urged to reject a 5% pay rise being offered, with union leaders insisting the increase would represent a “massive real-terms pay cut”.
The Fire Brigades Union (FBU), which has begun to ballot members in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, insisted firefighters had been “treated appallingly” and had “had enough”.
Firefighters have until Monday November 14, to have their say on the pay deal, but the union is recommending they vote to reject the offer.
It comes just days after hundreds of firefighters gathered at Holyrood to protest about pay.
FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said: “We are a democratic union led by our members. It is firefighters and control staff who will decide any action that the union takes on pay.”
However, he insisted: “Firefighters have been treated appallingly by their employers, and by the Government, over the last decade.
“Pay is down by nearly £4,000 in real terms and that is why the union’s executive council is recommending that members reject this latest offer.
“Our members worked throughout the pandemic to help protect their communities. They delivered food, moved the bodies of the dead and delivered other vital extra duties.
“To try and thank them with a massive real-terms pay cut is absolutely disgusting. Our members have had enough.”
