Woman, 20, raped in early morning attack in Dundee

A 20-year-old woman was raped in the early hours of Sunday morning in Dundee in what police have described as a “distressing assault”.

The attack took place in the Brook Street area of the city, near to Brook Gardens around 1am (BST) on Sunday October 30.

Police have launched a search for the suspect, described as male, aged around 20 years old, with brown hair and a fringe. He was wearing a navy hooded top.

Officers say they are providing the victim with the “necessary support” she needs.

Detective Inspector Marcus Lorente said: “I would like to reassure the local community that we are doing everything we can to identify the man responsible.

“A police presence will continue in the area, with the inquiry team consisting of local officers and detectives from Police Scotland’s Specialist Crime Division.”

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the area as well as reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas for any information which could assist the investigation.

DI Lorente added: “The streets were busy with people and students following Halloween celebrations and parties and we would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or saw a man matching this description to come forward.

“I would again appeal to local residents who may have private CCTV or camera doorbells to get in touch, you may have captured something that could assist our inquiries. I would also appeal to taxi-drivers and motorists to come forward if you have dash-cam footage.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 0647 of 30 October. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass on information to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% confidential.”