Search

31 Oct 2022

Woman, 20, raped in early morning attack in Dundee

Woman, 20, raped in early morning attack in Dundee

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Oct 2022 4:25 PM

A 20-year-old woman was raped in the early hours of Sunday morning in Dundee in what police have described as a “distressing assault”.

The attack took place in the Brook Street area of the city, near to Brook Gardens around 1am (BST) on Sunday October 30.

Police have launched a search for the suspect, described as male, aged around 20 years old, with brown hair and a fringe. He was wearing a navy hooded top.

Officers say they are providing the victim with the “necessary support” she needs.

Detective Inspector Marcus Lorente said: “I would like to reassure the local community that we are doing everything we can to identify the man responsible.

“A police presence will continue in the area, with the inquiry team consisting of local officers and detectives from Police Scotland’s Specialist Crime Division.”

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the area as well as reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas for any information which could assist the investigation.

DI Lorente added: “The streets were busy with people and students following Halloween celebrations and parties and we would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or saw a man matching this description to come forward.

“I would again appeal to local residents who may have private CCTV or camera doorbells to get in touch, you may have captured something that could assist our inquiries. I would also appeal to taxi-drivers and motorists to come forward if you have dash-cam footage.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 0647 of 30 October. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass on information to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% confidential.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media