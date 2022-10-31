Death of baby boy in Aberdeen treated as ‘unexplained’

The death of a baby boy in Aberdeen over the weekend is being treated as “unexplained”, police have said.
Police were called to a property on Marchburn Place in the Northfield area of the city at about 9.20am on Saturday October 29, following the sudden death of a seven-month-old baby boy.
Inquiries into the infant’s death are ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Marchburn Park, Aberdeen, at around 9.20am on Saturday 29 October 2022 following the sudden death of a seven-month-old baby boy.
“It is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”
