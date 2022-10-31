Disparities in shotgun and firearm applications should be reassessed, MPs told

Disparities between shotgun and firearm licensing applications must be refined, an inquiry has heard.

Police chiefs have told the UK Government’s Scottish Affairs Committee probe into firearm legislation regulations that the legislation could be more “consistent and clear” for applicants and assessors.

MPs are hearing from a range of witnesses following a series of related firearm incidents in Skye in August.

A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with the alleged murder of John MacKinnon, 47, and the attempted murders of a 32-year-old woman, and a man and woman, both 63, in a series of shootings and a stabbing on the island and in Dornie, Wester Ross.

Outlining the differences in requirements, Superintendent Steven Duncan, head of Firearms and Explosive Licensing at Police Scotland, said being deemed “fit to be entrusted” is not part of the shotgun certificate requirements – but it is for firearms.

GP assessments and referee checks are also a part of the assessment for shotguns and firearms.

He told MPs: “There has always been a slight disparity in relation to the statutory test, as it were, for applicants of firearms and shotguns.

“For a firearm, it’s always been a requirement that you’ve been deemed to be fit to be entrusted, you’ve had good reason for the possession of the firearm, and that the possession would be without danger to public safety.

“Where there’s the slight difference, then, with the shotgun requirements is that you still need to have a good reason and the only other additional requirement is no additional risk in terms of public safety.

“So that fit to be entrusted aspect is not within the shotgun requirements.”

He said a further licensing anomaly was that the onus to demonstrate good reason to possess the firearm sits with the applicant, while police must show there is not a good reason for shotgun possession.

Mr Duncan said the change would make the rules more “consistent” and “clearer for everyone”.

“I struggle to see why there would need to be that difference,” he added.

Earlier in the session, MPs were told by Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs that the legislation was “adequate” in broad terms but said there were areas where improvements could be made.

Scotland’s Justice Secretary, Keith Brown, also appeared before the inquiry to outline where he believed gun legislation could be improved in Scotland.

Echoing the calls for tougher restrictions on shotgun applicants, he said: “It’s not immediately obvious to me why we should have a different criteria for issuing (shotgun) licences.

“The idea of being a fit and proper person would be one such potential change.”

While legislation is reserved to Westminster, Mr Brown said he was working closely with his UK counterparts to improve the firearm laws.