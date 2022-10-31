Search

31 Oct 2022

Disparities in shotgun and firearm applications should be reassessed, MPs told

Disparities in shotgun and firearm applications should be reassessed, MPs told

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Oct 2022 6:31 PM

Disparities between shotgun and firearm licensing applications must be refined, an inquiry has heard.

Police chiefs have told the UK Government’s Scottish Affairs Committee probe into firearm legislation regulations that the legislation could be more “consistent and clear” for applicants and assessors.

MPs are hearing from a range of witnesses following a series of related firearm incidents in Skye in August.

A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with the alleged murder of John MacKinnon, 47, and the attempted murders of a 32-year-old woman, and a man and woman, both 63, in a series of shootings and a stabbing on the island and in Dornie, Wester Ross.

Outlining the differences in requirements, Superintendent Steven Duncan, head of Firearms and Explosive Licensing at Police Scotland, said being deemed “fit to be entrusted” is not part of the shotgun certificate requirements – but it is for firearms.

GP assessments and referee checks are also a part of the assessment for shotguns and firearms.

He told MPs: “There has always been a slight disparity in relation to the statutory test, as it were, for applicants of firearms and shotguns.

“For a firearm, it’s always been a requirement that you’ve been deemed to be fit to be entrusted, you’ve had good reason for the possession of the firearm, and that the possession would be without danger to public safety.

“Where there’s the slight difference, then, with the shotgun requirements is that you still need to have a good reason and the only other additional requirement is no additional risk in terms of public safety.

“So that fit to be entrusted aspect is not within the shotgun requirements.”

He said a further licensing anomaly was that the onus to demonstrate good reason to possess the firearm sits with the applicant, while police must show there is not a good reason for shotgun possession.

Mr Duncan said the change would make the rules more “consistent” and “clearer for everyone”.

“I struggle to see why there would need to be that difference,” he added.

Earlier in the session, MPs were told by Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs that the legislation was “adequate” in broad terms but said there were areas where improvements could be made.

Scotland’s Justice Secretary, Keith Brown, also appeared before the inquiry to outline where he believed gun legislation could be improved in Scotland.

Echoing the calls for tougher restrictions on shotgun applicants, he said: “It’s not immediately obvious to me why we should have a different criteria for issuing (shotgun) licences.

“The idea of being a fit and proper person would be one such potential change.”

While legislation is reserved to Westminster, Mr Brown said he was working closely with his UK counterparts to improve the firearm laws.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media