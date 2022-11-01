Additional 152 places created for trainee doctors in Scotland next year

An additional 152 places have been created for trainee doctors next year, which ministers say will lead to a record expansion of the medical workforce.

It equates to a 2.5% increase in the workforce of 6,100 trainee doctors, who make up 42% of doctors employed by health boards.

The majority will take up new roles in August 2023, though some psychiatry training places will start in February.

The Scottish Government said the places would help to future-proof the NHS against rising demand.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “These additional training places highlight the Scottish Government’s continued commitment to ensure our health service is resilient and can continue delivering high quality care to those who need it.

“This record expansion will support a wide range of medical specialties, many of which are under increased pressure as a result of growing demand.

“We will continue to monitor the number of available training places in collaboration with NHS Education for Scotland to help make sure the NHS is equipped to meet the country’s current and future needs.”

Dr Emma Watson, medical director of NHS Education for Scotland, said: “We welcome this announcement of additional posts across a wide range of specialties. We believe Scotland offers the highest quality medical education.

“Our trainees are the NHS workforce of the future – enabling us to offer better quality care and outcomes for every citizen in Scotland.”