Search

01 Nov 2022

Police officer injured after night of disorder on streets of Dundee

Police officer injured after night of disorder on streets of Dundee

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Nov 2022 11:54 AM

Police have condemned anti-social behaviour in Dundee which bonfires being lit in the street and fireworks thrown at emergency services.

The city’s Kirkton area was ablaze on Monday night in scenes leader of Dundee City Council John Alexander described as similar to “a war-torn nation”.

Locals shared footage of youths appearing to light fires on roads, blocking access and forcing cars to drive over grass verges.

Police were present in the area, with images and footage on social media showing them in riot gear, since about 5.30pm.

One officer was injured in the chaos, and damage was caused to a school and a number of vehicles, police confirmed.

There has been no confirmation on arrests in relation to the anti-social behaviour so far, but officers said inquiries to find those involved are ongoing.

David Hamilton, of the Scottish Police Federation, said the scenes in Dundee were an “extreme expression” of fireworks disorder.

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “My working assumption, at the moment, would be that this happens every year and that this is just an extreme expression of what happens every year.

“And it is unacceptable, it doesn’t excuse it, it is something that is a problem when people get hold of fireworks and decide to have a shot at police officers, in particular.”

Pictures of the chaos emerged on social media showing wheelie bins on fire and flames and smoke filling streets.

Mr Hamilton added: “It’s absolutely unbelievable when you see these kind of pictures.

“Even for someone like myself who has been involved in these type of scenes, it is always a shock.

“This all particularly highlights the need for the new legislation that has come in to try to get some kind of control over fireworks.

“That’s not fully in place yet, that will be next year before that licensing scheme comes in, but that will be one aspect of it.

“Because this is not a one-off, this is something that has been happening for many years, which has been a problem for policing.”

He said there had been “big problems” with similar disorder in Midlothian, Glasgow and Edinburgh in the past.

“This is actually fairly new for Dundee in terms of the scale of it and the severity of it.”

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said: “Throwing fireworks and other items towards emergency services is reckless and dangerous. No one should go to work and expect to be attacked.

“One officer suffered a minor injury and damage was caused to a school and a number of vehicles.

“I would like to reassure the public of Dundee that we remain committed to keeping them safe as we understand last night’s behaviour must have been really distressing for residents in the areas.

“We have a range of highly-trained public order officers available to policing commanders across Scotland to enhance resources and deal with any issues that arise. Officers will be patrolling the local areas to provide public reassurance.”

He urged anyone with information on Monday night’s disorder to contact police.

Mr Alexander described Monday’s scenes as “absolutely disgusting”.

He said: “This reckless behaviour endangers lives, with emergency vehicles unable to pass on Balgowan Avenue and it costs residents and every taxpayer money.

“I hope that every single one of those individuals responsible is identified and dealt with appropriately.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called around 5.30pm on Monday to a report of a disturbance in the Balgowan Avenue and Old Glamis Road area of Dundee.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media