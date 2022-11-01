Search

01 Nov 2022

Owners warned of ‘catastrophic consequences’ of flying drones near airports

01 Nov 2022 1:33 PM

Drone operators are being warned they could be put in prison if they fly in restricted airspace after the remotely piloted craft were spotted near one of the country’s busiest airports.

The unmanned aircraft have been spotted near the flightpath for planes coming into Glasgow Airport, which could put aeroplanes at risk when arriving into Scotland’s biggest city.

Inspector David Ferguson, of Police Scotland’s Aviation Security and Safety Unit, warned operators that “what may seem like a harmless pastime or hobby could have potentially catastrophic consequences if the drone is flown in a location which poses a threat to aircraft”.

And Jonathan Nicholson, of the Civil Aviation Authority, warned breaking the rules could see drone operators being prosecuted or even put behind bars.

“Anyone operating a drone must do so responsibly and observe all relevant rules and regulations,” he said.

“The rules for flying drones are designed to keep everybody safe.”

Every airport and airfield is protected by a flight restriction zone, where operators cannot fly a drone in the airspace without the permission of the airfield operator and air traffic control.

The flight restriction zone around the Glasgow Airport is a 2.5 mile radius from the runway, with authorities imposing extensions to protect the flightpath.

Flying a drone or unmarked aircraft within the restriction zone could land the pilot with an unlimited fine and up to five years in jail.

