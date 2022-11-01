Beds blocked through delayed discharge reaches highest number ever

Scotland’s hospitals have recorded their highest ever levels of delayed discharge, figures have revealed.

The average number of beds occupied per day by patients who were well enough to leave hospital was 1,832 in September, according to statistics from Public Health Scotland (PHS).

It is a 2% increase from August when the daily average was 1,798, meaning the latest figures are the highest recorded since current guidance came into place in July 2016.

At the September 2022 census point, there were 1,885 people delayed in hospital, an increase of 8% compared to the previous month when 1,746 people were delayed.

And there were 54,960 days spent in hospital by people whose discharge was delayed – a 13% increase from September 2021.

The data also showed that the median length of delays had remained the same as August, at 23 days.

While a patient is clinically ready for discharge, delays occur because they are awaiting other necessary care, support or accommodation which is not yet available, according to the Scottish Government.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP, health spokesperson for the Scottish Conservatives, said: “These record-breaking figures are yet more proof that Humza Yousaf has lost all grip on our NHS.”

He continued: “Across our NHS, backlogs are spiralling out of control because patients can’t get beds.

“Meanwhile vulnerable patients who should be discharged are left stuck in hospital beds because they can’t get the social care they need.

“This is soul destroying for patients, and the knock-on effects are felt across our NHS – and especially in sky-high A&E waiting times.”

Scottish Labour have said the rate of delayed discharges is only increasing the unprecedented pressure on hospitals.

Jackie Baillie, the party’s health spokesperson, said: “Delayed discharged has soared to record levels, piling pressure even more on hospitals and waiting rooms and leaving patients needlessly stranded.”

She went on to echo calls for Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to rectify the crisis facing the NHS or quit.

A spokesperson for the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, however, said the solution to delayed discharges was “not simple” and often relies on social care spaces for patients.

The statement said: “In order to discharge an elderly patient who, for example, has dementia and is frail, there must be a care package in place.

“Delays to the preparation of care packages, because of understaffing in the social care sector, can have the unintended consequence of delayed discharges at hospitals across Scotland.”