Almost half of Scots babies still being breastfed at eight weeks

Nearly half of babies in Scotland at six to eight weeks old are still being breastfed, official figures have shown.

The latest Public Health Scotland (PHS) data showed 46% of babies this age who were eligible for review last year were receiving some breastfeeding; of those, 32% were being exclusively breastfed and 14% were receiving mixed breast and formula feeding.

This is an increase from 36% of babies which were recorded receiving any breastfeeding in 2002/2003.

The figures showed two thirds (65%) of babies born in Scotland last year were breastfed for at least some time after their birth.

More than half (55%) were being breastfed at 10-14 days old in 2021/22, which is up on 44% in 2002/03.

PHS said this is mainly due to a rise in mixed breast and formula feeding.

A total of 22% of toddlers were still being breastfed at 13-15 months of age last year, while 81% of babies had been introduced to solid food at six months of age or older.

Figures showed less than 1% had been started on solids at less than four months of age.

Current guidance recommends that babies receive just breast milk for the first six months of life, then, after introduction of solid foods, continue to breastfeed up to their second birthday or for as long as the mother and baby wish.

PHS said there is evidence to suggest breastfeeding reduces children’s risk of gut, chest, and ear infections and leads to a small but significant improvement in brain development and IQ.

Breastfeeding also benefits mothers’ health, with evidence to show that it reduces the risk of breast and ovarian cancer, and some evidence that it may also reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Commenting on the figures, Minister for Public Health Maree Todd said: “We are committed to protecting, promoting and supporting breastfeeding to provide all babies with the best nutritional start in life.

“I’m pleased to see that breastfeeding rates across Scotland at six-eight weeks have risen to 46% – the highest rate since records began.

“This shows that new mothers are being supported to breastfeed for longer, a key aim of our £6 million investment in breastfeeding support over the past four years.”