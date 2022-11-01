Shona Robison: Cladding remediation programme is not under threat

Scotland’s cladding remediation programme is not “at risk” despite internal documents expressing doubt over the project’s future, a Holyrood minister has said.

Housing Secretary Shona Robison reassured homeowners that plans to remove potentially dangerous Grenfell-style cladding is still a priority.

It comes as a delivery confidence assessment revealed the programme was downgraded to an “amber/red”, meaning the “successful delivery of the project (is) in doubt with major risks or issues apparent”.

The internal report, from June 2022, also noted that “urgent action” was required to determine whether the resolution is achievable after it noted there was “no business case or accompanying plan”.

Ms Robison said: “I want to reassure homeowners that the programme is not in any way at risk. It is standard Government practice to carry out independent scrutiny of large programmes to ensure they deliver public value and help them succeed.

“We will continue to do so and I fully expect that they will find this project is making progress.

“This review recognised that cladding issues cannot be dealt with quickly and provided eight recommendations which we accepted and have actioned.”

She added the remediation programme was “complex”, but stressed assessments and remediation are underway, with impacted homeowners being kept updated.

Mark Griffin, Scottish Labour’s housing spokesperson, led the topical question in Holyrood on Tuesday.

He said: “I think the idea that the Government has been delivering on the cladding remediation programme is a farce.

“These reports confirm that homeowners have been given nothing more than the run-around.”

He said he has been repeatedly contacted by families who are “worried sick” that they are living in unsafe homes, and are unable to sell or obtain insurance.

He added: “Barely a building has been made safe at all. These documents have pointed out that just one of the 26 in the pilot is expected to be green-lighted for selling or re-mortgaging.

“Does the Cabinet Secretary not accept that this is not acceptable, that families who have been contacting me in the summer have been left in absolute despair and need an update urgently.”

Miles Briggs, Tory housing spokesperson, urged Ms Robison to be clear that homeowners will not be left to “foot the bill” to remove the aluminium cladding encasing their homes.

The insulating material was partially blamed for the fatal London tower block inferno that claimed the lives of 72 people in 2017.