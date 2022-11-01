Ukraine super sponsor scheme currently cannot be reopened, says minister

It is not currently possible to reopen the super sponsor scheme for Ukrainians who have fled the war in their country, a Scottish Government minister has said.

High demand led to a pause of the scheme for three months from July.

So far it has seen more than 21,000 people arrive in Scotland.

Neil Gray, the minister with special responsibility for Ukrainian refugees, said he needed to be sure councils and other services would have appropriate capacity before the scheme could be reopened.

Updating the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, he said a new campaign would encourage Scots to consider offering a place in their home to a Ukrainian.

In September, he had said that the process of matching Ukrainians with appropriate sponsors in Scotland was “progressing slower” than expected.

Aberdeen city council has now agreed to bring about 500 empty properties back into use in order to house refugees.

Opposition MSPs have encouraged ministers to speed up access to longer term accommodation for those arriving from Ukraine.

Mr Gray said: “The Scottish Government does not want anyone to stay in welcome accommodation longer than necessary.

“It is clear that a settled home is a better, longer term outcome.

“So we will also set clear expectations that stays are short term and highlight support available to secure longer term, settled accommodation.”

Two large cruise ships are each being used to temporarily house hundreds of Ukrainians in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Mr Gray said more than 2,790 people have now been matched into private homes, a process which took “time and considerable input”.

He said a review of the super sponsor scheme had been carried out by the chief social policy adviser, Professor Linda Bauld.

This had developed seven criteria which would need to be met in order for the scheme to reopen.

Mr Gray said: “Having considered the current position I have concluded we are unable to resume applications to the super sponsor scheme at this time.”

He said there are still many people arriving through other routes, adding: “The Scottish Government remains clear.

“Ukrainians are welcome and Scotland is their home for as long as they need it.”

Conservative MSP Donald Cameron said he appreciated there were “profound challenges” ahead.

He said: “Despite the best intentions for the minister and his officials – I’ve never doubted that for a moment – the super sponsor scheme remains mired in problems exacerbated by the housing crisis, which the SNP have made worse by their recent policy interventions in this area.”

Mr Gray said the scheme had been “incredibly successful”.