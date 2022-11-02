Search

03 Nov 2022

Quarter of EV charging points faulty, investigation finds

Quarter of EV charging points faulty, investigation finds

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Nov 2022 10:55 AM

Almost one in four of Scotland’s public charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) failed to work properly when examined as part of an investigation.

Over a six-week period in August and September, 535 of the 2,200 chargers installed using Scottish Government cash had problems working, according to research led by the BBC.

The issues included broken plugs and screens on the units being offline.

The information was gathered using the ChargePlace Scotland App to check the charging points’ status.

The majority of EV chargers are owned by councils, who were surveyed in the investigation.

Their answers showed the worst performing units were in the Scottish Borders, where every single charger had logged a fault.

Highland, West Lothian and East Dunbartonshire councils had issues on more than 94% of their machines.

Transport Scotland (TS) claims the Scottish Government-owned network was used successfully 1.7 million times by EV drivers last year.

But the national transport agency acknowledged there may be issues with availability of the units.

A TS spokesperson said: “We haven’t been provided with the full data ahead of broadcast and so cannot yet verify the findings put forward by the BBC, but we will carefully consider this analysis alongside our own data.

“The network operator has worked hard to improve reliability and we are now seeing the benefits of this approach, with an overall up-time of between 95% and 97%.

“However, we want it to be even better, which is why reliability, alongside accessibility and availability, are at the heart of our draft vision for Scotland’s public electric vehicle charging network.”

It has been reported about half of Scottish councils offer charging for free.

But this can lead to congestion compared to units where tariffs are applied.

The TS spokesperson added: “Most local authorities have already removed free charging tariffs and by working with partners to create the conditions for more private sector investment, coupled with our new public EV infrastructure fund, we can deliver public charging infrastructure which supports the 18,000 domestic and business charge points already delivered as part of Scotland’s wider charging mix.”

New petrol and diesel cars are to be banned by 2030, prompting a predicted sharp rise in EVs in Scotland – which will all need a place to charge.

Earlier this year, the Scottish Government said it will legislate to ensure developers provide EV charge points in the construction of new residential and non-residential buildings.

Visit Scotland last month announced that 194 charge points are to be installed at 92 tourism businesses across the country, which tourism minister Ivan McKee said will help people explore Scotland in a more environmentally-friendly manner.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media