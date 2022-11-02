Nurse becomes first cervix procedure specialist in NHS Highland

A staff nurse at a hospital in the Highlands has become the first colposcopist for the NHS health board area.

Deborah Cavell works in the gynaecology outpatient department at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

After working to complete her colposcopy training while still doing her duties on the ward, Ms Cavell has become the first fully-trained nurse colposcopist in NHS Highland.

NHS Highland was the only health board in Scotland without a nurse colposcopist before her appointment to the role.

Colposcopy is a procedure to closely examine a cervix, vagina and vulva for signs of disease during which a doctor uses an instrument called a colposcope.

It can help reduce the risk of cervical cancer by detecting and treating abnormal smear test results and precancerous lesions early.

Ms Cavell’s specialist training allows for an increased capacity for the service, meaning more patients can be seen.

It also allows senior consultants more time to focus on other areas of gynaecology.

Carole Murphy, lead midwife at Raigmore Hospital maternity unit, said: “We are all very proud of Debbie’s achievements and look forward to offering an improved service to women.”

Ms Cavell, who has been a staff nurse in gynaecology for 16 years, had to complete a full year of supervised training, followed by six months of unsupervised training, and had to see 150 referred, returned or new patients before she could fully take on the role.