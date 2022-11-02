Search

04 Nov 2022

Police release more images of man who disappeared in 2013

02 Nov 2022 3:41 PM

Police have issued more images of a missing man as they mark the ninth anniversary of his disappearance.

Allan Bryant, who was 23 at the time, attended an engagement party in Glenrothes, Fife, on Saturday November 2, 2013 after leaving his home in the town’s Ednam Drive.

He then went to Styx nightclub in Caskieberran Road with friends.

He left at 2am on Sunday November 3 and has not been seen since.

Police have launched a fresh appeal for information and his family have released new pictures of Mr Bryant in an attempt to jog memories.

Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh said: “Allan was a young man on a night out when he disappeared. There was nothing apparently out of the ordinary that night and we are still asking people to come forward with information.

“It is agonising for his family and friends not to know and we want to help them find some answers.

“His family have released more pictures of Allan in the hope that they will jog memories.

“I am asking people to think back to that night. Did you see Allan after he walked out of Styx?

“Over the years we have looked at every bit of information that has come in from the public, as well as carrying out our own inquiries. We will continue to do so. I urge anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, to please get in touch.”

