Search

04 Nov 2022

Covid patients in hospital down 6.3% in a week, figures show

Covid patients in hospital down 6.3% in a week, figures show

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Nov 2022 3:49 PM

The number of Covid positive patients in Scotland’s hospitals has fallen by more than 6%, the latest weekly figures show.

Public Health Scotland said there were an average of 810 patients in hospital with the virus in the week ending October 30.

That is down from an average of 874 patients in hospital the previous week, a reduction of 6.3%.

The decrease comes despite new figures showing a rise in the proportion of people testing positive for Covid-19.

Separate figures from the Office for National Statistics show 159,200 people – just over 3% of the Scottish population – had the virus in the week ending October 17, compared to about 2.74% of the population in the previous seven days.

As well as showing a reduction in coronavirus patients in hospital, Public Health Scotland’s figures revealed a decrease in new admissions to intensive care.

In the final week of October there were seven admissions to ICU, down from 10 in the week ending October 23.

The data also showed that by October 30, 1,214,300 Scots had been given a Covid booster as part of the winter vaccination campaign – with more than nine in 10 of them (93.2%) having been  vaccinated against flu at the same time.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media