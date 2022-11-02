Search

Transport minister working to ‘better understand’ increase in fatal accidents

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Nov 2022 7:16 PM

The transport minister has confirmed she has met with Police Scotland to “better understand the increase in fatal accidents” on Scotland’s roads.

Jenny Gilruth assured MSPs that steps are being taken to improve road safety following several recent fatalities on the A9 and A96 roads.

The Scottish Conservatives led a debate on the matter on Wednesday, where they called on the Scottish Government to re-commit to fully dualling the A9 road between Perth and Inverness, as well as the A96 from Aberdeen to Inverness.

Graham Simpson, MSP for the Central Scotland region, said: “Nearly a year ago we held an almost-identical debate calling on the Scottish Government to reaffirm its commitment to dualling the A9 and A96 and to commit to upgrading other roads.

“We lost – the SNP amended our motion to take out any reference to any particular roads.

“Today, they have mentioned both roads but nowhere in their amendment is there a commitment to fully dual the roads – and, yet the death toll on these roads continues, tragically, to grow.”

Mr Simpson accused the Government’s SNP members of being “ensnared” by the Scottish Greens after entering into a power-sharing agreement in 2021.

He urged the Scottish Government to stick to its commitment, adding: “Investing in these roads is not just about road safety – making transport easier boosts the local and national economy.”

The transport minister acknowledged the need to improve safety on both roads.

Ms Gilruth said: “Every death on the A9, and on any of Scotland’s roads – is one too many.

“Every life lost has devastating impacts for families, friends, colleagues and communities, and I want to express my sympathies today to everyone or anyone who’s been affected by such a loss, and to anyone who’s been injured on our roads.”

She added: “However, I do want to assure members that I’ve met with Police Scotland in recent weeks, in Inverness and last week, to better understand the increase in fatal accidents and the underlying contributing factors.

“On Friday of this week, I will chair the A9 safety group in Pitlochry along with wider partners from our roads operating company, Police Scotland, the Road Haulage and Freight Transport associations, local councils and the CPT (Confederation of Passenger Transport).

“Thereafter, I will meet with constituency and regional members to hear their views and concerns and to ensure that those are taken into account in planning the required short-term interventions.

“And in the coming weeks, I will announce additional short-term measures for the A9 between Perth and Inverness in advance of dualling works.”

However, Labour’s Neil Bibby suggested that the situation “appears to be getting worse, not better” despite manifesto commitments from the SNP.

He called for “major investment in our transport infrastructure across Scotland, whether being railroads, ferries or active travel”.

“We won’t get people out of their cars and into a public transport system that is not affordable, accessible and reliable,” Mr Bibby said.

