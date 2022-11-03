Lib Dems suggest Scots could pay for private Covid booster if they want it

Scottish Government ministers have been asked if there are any barriers preventing people from buying a Covid booster shot at their local pharmacy as the virus enters its third winter.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, asked health officials in a letter on Thursday whether people outside the Covid-19 vaccine priority groups would be able to buy a dose.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said it is right there are priority groups for boosters this winter, and the latest campaign is progressing at pace, but he added: “For those with elderly relatives or who have significant life events like weddings or holidays, the option to pay privately for a vaccine might be welcomed.”

Figures from Public Health Scotland show 1,214,300 Scots had been given a Covid booster as part of the winter vaccination campaign by October 30.

Separate data from the Office for National Statistics revealed 159,200 Scots, more than 3%, had the virus in the week ending October 17.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “I would be interested to hear from the Scottish Government whether there are any obstacles to allowing pharmacies to offer Covid booster vaccines in the same way they offer flu vaccines every winter.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Everyone who is at clinical risk will be offered the boosters free of charge with no need for private purchase.

“Covid-19 vaccinations are not currently available for private purchase in the UK and there are no immediate plans for this to change.”

Out now – our latest #COVID19 weekly statistical report for Scotland: ➡️ https://t.co/ScvN3rqEnL pic.twitter.com/axEdvb1zCz — Public Health Scotland (@P_H_S_Official) November 2, 2022

The Covid booster campaign began in September north of the border, with more than two million Scots set to be offered the shot.

Public Health Scotland said more than nine in 10 have received their flu jag alongside their Covid booster as part of the latest vaccination drive.

All adults aged over 50, people aged five to 49 who are in a clinical risk group, including pregnant women, are being offered the Covid vaccination top-up.

Those over five with immunosuppressed household contacts and carers over the age of 16 will also be contacted to be offered the vaccine.