Current NHS pay offer is all we can afford to put on the table, warns Swinney

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has told NHS workers fighting for pay increases he has “nowhere else to go” to fund an increased offer.

NHS unions are currently balloting on strike action and ambulance workers and physiotherapists have already voted for walkouts.

But Mr Swinney told them: “I have nowhere else to go to fund pay deals beyond what the Government offers.”

Finding additional cash for public service pay would have “ever more significant consequences”, he added, and he insisted: “I am not prepared to do that.”

Today Deputy First Minister @JohnSwinney published the Emergency Budget Review. More money has been allocated to help with the cost of living crisis, while a total £1.175 billion savings are needed to support balancing Scotland’s Budget. Thread: More on support being provided⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aM5yU4iCLC — Scottish Government (@scotgov) November 2, 2022

His comments came in light of the Scottish Government’s emergency budget review on Wednesday, in which he announced a further £615 million of savings.

This includes £400 million of spending “reprioritisation” within the health and social care sector to support a pay offer for staff – with opposition politicians in Holyrood claiming funding for areas such as mental health is being reduced as a result.

Mr Swinney told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme that “fundamentally I have got to make sure health service workers are able to attend their work because they feel well supported by a pay deal”.

He insisted the pay offer on the table is a “very substantial deal”, saying it represents a 7% rise for health staff on average and “over 11%” for lower earners.

“It is much more than is being offered south of the border and it is very substantial deal,” Mr Swinney said.

He added the current offer is “all the Government could afford to put on the table”.

NEW: STUC Responds to the Ministerial Statement: Emergency Budget Reviewhttps://t.co/HSvjAglER8 pic.twitter.com/vDimLsTC8g — STUC (@ScottishTUC) November 2, 2022

Mr Swinney, who is responsible for finance while Kate Forbes is on maternity leave, was adamant that he has “nowhere else to go to fund pay deals beyond what the Government offers”.

He added: “The Government is unable to fund any more deals because if people are concerned about the gravity of decisions I took and announced yesterday, the next stage of what I would have to free up any more money would have ever more significant consequences, and I am not prepared to do that.”

Asked about the prospect of tax rises to fund pay rises for public sector workers, Mr Swinney said that is “of course an option” but changes cannot be made until the next financial year.

Decisions on tax will be made after the UK Government’s autumn statement on November 17.

Mr Swinney said that statement will “shape the fiscal context in which we are operating and shape the tax context in which we are operating”, and he will “reflect carefully on that”.

But Keir Greenaway of the GMB Scotland union said the Government needs to invest in workers.

The union has already secured a mandate for strike action from members in the Scottish Ambulance Service as well as NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Lothian, Forth Valley, Borders and Western Isles health boards, amongst others.

Mr Greenaway, a senior Scotland organiser for the union, said: “The lesson that every political leader should have learned after the last decade of failed austerity is that you can’t cut your way out of a crisis, you must invest.

“The managed decline of public services on the Scottish Government’s watch means they don’t have clean hands.

“GMB is clear the only way government at any level is going to confront the many crisis points across our public sector is to value staff properly and invest in their services, so we can recruit and retain the people needed to deliver them for the communities that depend on them.”