Taskforce set up to help prevent domestic abuse killings

A taskforce seeking to prevent domestic homicides has been welcomed as the number of female victims increases.

The multi-agency taskforce, which includes partners from local government body Cosla, Police Scotland, Scottish Women’s Aid and victims’ representatives, will work to create the country’s first domestic homicide review system.

By examining approaches in the UK and internationally, the taskforce will develop a Scotland-specific system which aims to learn from the circumstances around domestic abuse-related deaths.

Homicide rates across Scotland more than halved in 2021/22 – a record low since logging began in 1976.

But the number of female victims increased from 10 to 16, and more than half (56%) of them were killed by a partner or ex-partner.

We welcome the news that the Scottish Government is establishing a taskforce to work on creating Scotland's domestic abuse killings review system. We want to make ALL domestic abuse related deaths of women and children visible.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said the taskforce will further deliver on the Scottish Government’s plans to eradicate violence against women and girls.

In 2018, new legislation made ongoing control and coercive behaviour in a relationship a criminal offence.

Mr Brown said: “Men’s violence against women and girls is one of the most devastating and fundamental violations of human rights.

“Any form of abuse is wrong, and in many cases the victim and perpetrator may have been in contact with services ranging from drugs, alcohol and mental health services, where there may be signs of risk that can be identified and dealt with at an earlier stage before it escalates to homicide.

“Domestic homicide reviews are not about finger-pointing or apportioning blame among agencies.

“This is fundamentally about learning lessons, identifying areas for change and improvement within and across agencies, preventing further domestic homicides and giving a voice to the relatives and victims of those affected by such devastating crimes.

“This new taskforce will meet in the coming weeks to begin developing a review model, in line with evidence and best practice, with a view to proposals going to public consultation next year.

“This particular project continues our close working with criminal justice and third sector partners in a collective effort to reduce and ultimately eliminate domestic abuse.”

Marsha Scott, chief executive of Scottish Women’s Aid, said: “We have long called for a domestic abuse killings review model in Scotland that makes the deaths and murders of women and children visible, and we welcome the Scottish Government moving in this direction today.

“We must create a system that is prepared to learn lessons swiftly and that takes into account all deaths because of domestic abuse – including deaths by suicide and killings of children – and we are looking forward to discussions about how we create a Scottish model that is robust and fit for purpose.

“One death because of domestic abuse is one death too many – Women’s Aid staff and surviving family members across the country know this.

“We thank all of them who have campaigned with us on this issue for their tenacity and determination in memory of their mothers, sisters, friends, children and loved ones.”