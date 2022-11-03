Search

04 Nov 2022

Ministers urged to ‘get to grips’ with impact on mental health of surging costs

Ministers urged to ‘get to grips’ with impact on mental health of surging costs

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Nov 2022 4:51 PM

The Scottish Government has been urged to “get to grips” with the impact the cost-of-living crisis is having on mental health.

The call from the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland (RCPS) comes after John Swinney announced £400 million of spending “reprioritisation” within the health and social care portfolio in Wednesday’s emergency budget review.

Some £38 million has been earmarked from mental health funding.

But the RCPS says mental health services must be protected, especially at a time when Scots are facing the “hard reality” of poverty, isolation and debt.

Pavan Srireddy, policy lead and consultant psychiatrist at the RCPS, said: “Considering the cost-of-living crisis poses a real threat to the nation’s mental health, it’s frightening that such little thought has been given to this area of the health service.

“This comes at a time when food insecurity, fuel poverty, debt, loneliness – and the isolation that comes with it – is a hard reality for thousands of Scots.

“Those already living with a mental illness are more likely to suffer the consequences of the looming economic downturn which will be felt for years to come, and as psychiatrists we need to be ready to offer specialist, high-quality care that we know can make a difference.

“The already tight mental health budget will have to stretch even further to keep pace with soaring inflation. We simply must ensure our mental health services are protected.”

Dr Srireddy warned that the budget cuts could result in people not being able to access the services they require.

“We are concerned that the proposed cut to mental health budgets at the time of an existing mental health crisis will mean that some people simply won’t get the help they desperately need.

“That’s why we’re calling on the Scottish Government to guarantee that 10% of frontline spend is given to mental health and it receives its fair share of funding.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media