Record number of gritters poised to keep Scotland’s roads clear this winter

A fleet of 240 gritters will patrol Scotland’s roads this winter in a bid to keep them free from ice and snow.

As the colder weather moves in, transport bosses said they have a record number of gritters on hand and 436,000 tonnes of salt ready to be spread to keep people moving.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said: “We can’t always predict the weather but we can put plans in place to help keep Scotland moving when the winter conditions move in.”

Some of these include route specific snow plans for key roads like the M8, M74, M77 and M80, including the pre-deployment of gritters ahead of snowfall, and enhanced patrols.

Improved technology on board spreaders to monitor road conditions and a refreshed Traffic Scotland website, ministers hope, will also help keep motorists on the move.

Ms Gilruth said: “This is the first winter where all of our operating companies will be working under improved network maintenance contracts. This means a record number of gritters operating enhanced patrol provisions across the trunk road network in Scotland.

“There is also an element of innovation to our winter service, which will see the continuation of liquid de-icer trials on the M8 and liquid brine treatments on footpaths around the trunk road network.”

Ahead of the winter, Superintendent Stewart Mackie, deputy head of road policing at Police Scotland, urged drivers to check they and their vehicles are prepared for the change in road conditions.

He said: “Simple steps can be taken such as plan ahead by checking Traffic Scotland’s website for any road closures or delays, ensure tyres have sufficient tread, check windscreen washer fluid levels and ensure your windscreen is completely clear before driving.

“As the nights get darker, pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders should ensure they are visible.”