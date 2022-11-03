Coronavirus deaths up slightly in latest weekly figures

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Scotland have slightly increased, new weekly figures show.

Statistics from the National Records of Scotland show 47 death certificates mentioned Covid-19 in the week to October 30, a rise of five from the previous week.

A slight increase was also noted in the overall deaths registered last week, with a total of 1,277 recorded – a 14% increase above the five-year average.

Significantly fewer people are now losing their lives because of coronavirus, however, with the disease mentioned on 663 death certificates in one week during the pandemic’s peak in 2020.

Just two deaths of people under the age of 45, and five under 65, linked to the virus were logged last week, the statistics show.

Women dying from the virus increased by seven to 27 last week, while male deaths fell to 20, from 22 in the previous week.

Twenty-one of Scotland’s 32 local authorities recorded a coronavirus death last week, including six in Glasgow and Fife.

Five deaths in care homes were related to Covid-19, one at home, and 41 in hospital.