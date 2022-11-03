Drug rehab service secures £3.3m Government funding

A “life-saving” drugs rehabilitation service has received a funding boost of almost £3.3 million to enable it to extend its capacity.

An extra eight residential rehab places and four detox capacity spots have been created at the Lothian and Edinburgh Abstinence Programme (Leap).

It takes the organisation’s total recovery service spaces to 28 and 12 respectively.

It is one of the first projects to be funded through the Residential Rehabilitation Rapid Capacity Programme as part of the Scottish Government’s aim to treble the number of publicly funded recovery placements to 1,000 by 2026.

Drugs policy minister Angela Constance said the additional Leap services will provide “invaluable, life-saving care to people affected by substance use” in the capital and the Lothians.

She said: “Of course, work on residential rehab is not just about creating more beds. We want to improve pathways through and out of residential rehab, and Leap is a perfect example of good practice in this area with their three-month holistic programme of therapeutic care.

“We are investing £250 million over the course of this parliament in a range of different treatments and services in order that all those affected, and their families, can receive the support which is right for them when they need it.

“£100 million of this is available for the development of residential rehabilitation services and associated aftercare.”

David McCartney, clinical lead at Leap, said the funding will bolster efforts to help those struggling with addiction.

“Leap and our partners will see improved outcomes for our patients and their families who are struggling with addiction to substances, helping them move to recovery – something that will benefit individuals, families and communities,” Dr McCartney said.