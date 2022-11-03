Search

04 Nov 2022

Drug rehab service secures £3.3m Government funding

Drug rehab service secures £3.3m Government funding

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Nov 2022 5:54 PM

A “life-saving” drugs rehabilitation service has received a funding boost of almost £3.3 million to enable it to extend its capacity.

An extra eight residential rehab places and four detox capacity spots have been created at the Lothian and Edinburgh Abstinence Programme (Leap).

It takes the organisation’s total recovery service spaces to 28 and 12 respectively.

It is one of the first projects to be funded through the Residential Rehabilitation Rapid Capacity Programme as part of the Scottish Government’s aim to treble the number of publicly funded recovery placements to 1,000 by 2026.

Drugs policy minister Angela Constance said the additional Leap services will provide “invaluable, life-saving care to people affected by substance use” in the capital and the Lothians.

She said: “Of course, work on residential rehab is not just about creating more beds. We want to improve pathways through and out of residential rehab, and Leap is a perfect example of good practice in this area with their three-month holistic programme of therapeutic care.

“We are investing £250 million over the course of this parliament in a range of different treatments and services in order that all those affected, and their families, can receive the support which is right for them when they need it.

“£100 million of this is available for the development of residential rehabilitation services and associated aftercare.”

David McCartney, clinical lead at Leap, said the funding will bolster efforts to help those struggling with addiction.

“Leap and our partners will see improved outcomes for our patients and their families who are struggling with addiction to substances, helping them move to recovery – something that will benefit individuals, families and communities,” Dr McCartney said.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media