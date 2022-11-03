Search

04 Nov 2022

Teenager charged and another reported after Halloween riot in Dundee

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Nov 2022 7:42 PM

A teenage boy will appear in court on Friday after a Halloween riot rocked Dundee earlier this week.

A 16-year-old boy will appear at the city’s sheriff court on Friday after being charged in connection with the disorder in Dundee’s Kirkton.

Another teen is also expected to appear before Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date with detectives set to report the 16-year-old to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with mobbing and rioting offences.

Fireworks were pulled off the shelves of local supermarkets after they were thrown at emergency services on Monday, with footage being shared online of fires being lit in the roads.

During the chaos, likened to as being similar to “a war-torn nation” by Dundee City Council leader John Alexander, one officer was injured, and cars and a school were damaged.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison, local policing commander for Tayside Division, said officers were continuing with their investigation and said he expected others to be identified and charged.

“We know how distressing the disorder seen in Kirkton on Monday evening was for the local community,” the officer said.

“We have provided a highly visible police presence in the Kirkton area to provide a level of reassurance to local residents and this will continue in the coming days and into the weekend.”

Offers had been called at 5.30pm on Monday to the scene, which was in the Balgowan Avenue and Old Glamis Road area of Dundee.

Mr Davison urged anyone with information about the incident to contact officers.

“We are fully committed to keeping people safe in the area and I would urge anyone with any information about the incident which has not yet been passed to police to call 101 or speak to any of our officers,” he said.

News

