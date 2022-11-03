Man charged in connection with deaths of two men in Edinburgh

A man will appear in court on Friday in connection with two deaths in the Scottish capital.
Two men were found dead in a flat in Edinburgh’s Greendykes Road earlier this week, and detectives have now charged a 65-year-old man.
The man will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, Police Scotland said, as the investigation into the men’s deaths continues.
Emergency services went to Greendykes House on Tuesday, where a 66-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were declared dead.
Another man, 40, was also arrested in connection with the deaths.
Detective Chief Inspector Susan Balfour, of the major investigation team, said: “We have a dedicated team of officers in the area working on this investigation.
“This is likely to continue in the coming days and I would like to thank the local community for their understanding as our work continues.
“We understand that this is an upsetting incident for the local community and I would urge anyone with concerns to speak to one of our officers.”
