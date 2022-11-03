Search

04 Nov 2022

Man charged in connection with deaths of two men in Edinburgh

Man charged in connection with deaths of two men in Edinburgh

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Nov 2022 10:32 PM

A man will appear in court on Friday in connection with two deaths in the Scottish capital.

Two men were found dead in a flat in Edinburgh’s Greendykes Road earlier this week, and detectives have now charged a 65-year-old man.

The man will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, Police Scotland said, as the investigation into the men’s deaths continues.

Emergency services went to Greendykes House on Tuesday, where a 66-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were declared dead.

Another man, 40, was also arrested in connection with the deaths.

Detective Chief Inspector Susan Balfour, of the major investigation team, said: “We have a dedicated team of officers in the area working on this investigation.

“This is likely to continue in the coming days and I would like to thank the local community for their understanding as our work continues.

“We understand that this is an upsetting incident for the local community and I would urge anyone with concerns to speak to one of our officers.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media