Man charged in connection with deaths of two men in Edinburgh

A man will appear in court on Friday in connection with two deaths in the Scottish capital.

Two men were found dead in a flat in Edinburgh’s Greendykes Road earlier this week, and detectives have now charged a 65-year-old man.

The man will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, Police Scotland said, as the investigation into the men’s deaths continues.

A 65-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of two men on Greendykes Road in Edinburgh. A second man, 40, has been arrested and enquiries remain ongoing. READ MORE: https://t.co/VPzDU1A0tu pic.twitter.com/nQcbbKaP8T — EdinburghPolice (@EdinburghPolice) November 3, 2022

Emergency services went to Greendykes House on Tuesday, where a 66-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were declared dead.

Another man, 40, was also arrested in connection with the deaths.

Detective Chief Inspector Susan Balfour, of the major investigation team, said: “We have a dedicated team of officers in the area working on this investigation.

“This is likely to continue in the coming days and I would like to thank the local community for their understanding as our work continues.

“We understand that this is an upsetting incident for the local community and I would urge anyone with concerns to speak to one of our officers.”