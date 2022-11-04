Two charged after Dundee Halloween disorder

Two people have been charged after disorder which saw riot police called out in Dundee on Halloween.

Emergency services attended the Kirkton area of the city on Monday night after bonfires were lit on the streets and fireworks were thrown.

Police said a 28-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy have been charged with alleged mobbing and rioting offences.

It is understood the woman has been freed pending further inquiries, while the teenager is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on December 2.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged on Thursday in connection with the disorder. He was released pending further inquiries.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said: “We are still following positive lines of inquiry to identify others involved in this disorder and expect to make further arrests.

“I am still appealing to anyone with any information about the incident to call 101 or use the portal link that has been set up. You can remain anonymous when submitting information.”

The portal can be accessed at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT22S35-PO1.