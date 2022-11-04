Search

04 Nov 2022

Universities ‘structurally reliant’ on cash from overseas students, MSPs say

Universities ‘structurally reliant’ on cash from overseas students, MSPs say

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Nov 2022 6:17 PM

University funding is “structurally reliant” on cash from overseas students and this revenue is set to overtake Scottish Government money as a source of funding next year, MSPs have said.

Holyrood’s Education Committee raised concerns about the “level of geopolitical and economic risk associated with this funding model”.

A reliance on cash from overseas students also risks “curtailing universities’ abilities to plan for the long-term”, the committee has told Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville.

Carrying out pre-budget scrutiny, members of the Education, Children and Young People Committee heard how universities face a “funding gap” of between £4,000 and £7,000 in 2022-23, based on the cash they receive from the Government for Scottish-domiciled students and the cost of teaching them.

In a letter to Ms Somerville, the committee said: “Scottish universities have increasingly looked to international students and fee-paying students from elsewhere in the UK to cross-subsidise both research and Scottish-domiciled students’ undergraduate education.

“Scotland’s funding model is now structurally reliant on international fees, with this source of revenue forecast to overtake Scottish Government funding as a percentage of the sector’s total income in 2023-24.”

With the number of students at university in Scotland rising – latest statistics showed there were 282,875 in 2020-21 compared to 253,475 in 2018-19 – the committee also raised concerns about accommodation.

“While the number of students being offered a place at university has increased, the accommodation offered by universities has not kept pace,” the MSPs said.

The committee heard during its scrutiny that 12% of students in Scotland have been homeless “at some point during their studies”, with the average rent they pay often higher than the finance they receive in support packages.

The committee called on ministers to clarify where responsibility lies to ensure students have access to housing, with the Government also being urged to reveal when a review of purpose-built student accommodation will be completed.

Higher education minister Jamie Hepburn said: “The Scottish Government invests almost £1.9 billion per year in Scotland’s colleges and universities.

“This investment ensures Scottish domiciled students benefit from free tuition at our world-class universities – and in near-record numbers too, with almost 30,000 Scottish-domiciled students securing a place at a Scottish university according to UCAS data.

“International students who come to our world-class institutions make an important and valuable contribution to our economy, educational environment and society.

“We will continue to work closely with the Scottish Funding Council to deliver sustainable funding for our universities and colleges.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media