Covid-19 infection trend ‘uncertain’ in Scotland

There appeared to be little change in the proportion of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland last week, although the trend is “uncertain”, according to the latest data.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show an estimated 141,400 people in private households, 2.69% of Scotland’s population, had coronavirus in the week ending October 24.

This equated to around one in 35 people, the same proportion as the previous two weeks.

However ONS said the trend in the percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 was “uncertain” in the week ending October 24.

The latest data from our #COVID19 Infection Survey show in the week ending 24 October 2022: ▪️ infections decreased in England and Wales▪️ infections continued to increase in Northern Ireland▪️ there was an uncertain trend in Scotland ➡️ https://t.co/axZnHAZ8VU pic.twitter.com/vDsolKWmYa — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) November 4, 2022

Sarah Crofts, deputy director for the ONS Covid-19 Infection Survey Analysis, said: “This week’s data show a welcome decrease in infections in England, which is the first decrease since mid-September, though rates in over-70s remain high.

“There is a mixed picture across the rest of the UK, with a decrease in infections in Wales, an increase in Northern Ireland and an uncertain trend in Scotland.

“We will continue to monitor the data closely.”

In England, around one in 35 people were estimated to have Covid-19 in the week ending October 24, while in Wales it was around one in 40, and in Northern Ireland one in 30.

It comes after figures published on Thursday showed an increase in confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland.

In the week to October 30 there were 47 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, five more than the previous week, National Records of Scotland data showed.