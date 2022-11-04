Search

04 Nov 2022

Covid-19 infection trend ‘uncertain’ in Scotland

Covid-19 infection trend ‘uncertain’ in Scotland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Nov 2022 1:33 PM

There appeared to be little change in the proportion of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland last week, although the trend is “uncertain”, according to the latest data.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show an estimated 141,400 people in private households, 2.69% of Scotland’s population, had coronavirus in the week ending October 24.

This equated to around one in 35 people, the same proportion as the previous two weeks.

However ONS said the trend in the percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 was “uncertain” in the week ending October 24.

Sarah Crofts, deputy director for the ONS Covid-19 Infection Survey Analysis, said: “This week’s data show a welcome decrease in infections in England, which is the first decrease since mid-September, though rates in over-70s remain high.

“There is a mixed picture across the rest of the UK, with a decrease in infections in Wales, an increase in Northern Ireland and an uncertain trend in Scotland.

“We will continue to monitor the data closely.”

In England, around one in 35 people were estimated to have Covid-19 in the week ending October 24, while in Wales it was around one in 40, and in Northern Ireland one in 30.

It comes after figures published on Thursday showed an increase in confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland.

In the week to October 30 there were 47 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, five more than the previous week, National Records of Scotland data showed.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media